Hendersonville pair charged with unlawful contracting, attempted theft

TBI agents charged Kimberly Nutting, 46, and Justin Warren, 40, both of Hendersonville, on Friday morning after an investigation that began in March.

The pair was under suspicion when it was revealed they submitted a bid to an insurance company for repair work they were not licensed to do.

When asked to produce a license and proof of insurance, they could not.

Nutting and Warren were both charged with impersonation of a licensed professional, unlawful contracting and attempted theft of property. They remained Friday in the Sumner County Jail on $7,500 bond.