Wilson Central FFA wins at state FFA leadership camp

More than 200 students, advisors and guests attended what was the first week of the 2017 Leadership Training Camp offered to Tennessee FFA members.

Wilson Central FFA won several awards, including first place in quiz bowl. Quiz bowl team members were Andrew Hamblen, Rachael Boudreau, Madison McDonald and Sydney Miller. Shelby Summar earned first place in quiz contest and second place in extemporaneous speaking.

The outstanding officer team was comprised of president Sadie Pittman; vice president Andrew Hamblen; secretary Shelby Summar; treasurer Miranda Hicks; reporter Kaleigh Crabtree; and sentinel Sydney Miller.

To win both outstanding officer team and outstanding chapter, members must be active in specialty classes, officer classes, team sports, camp activities, have majority of their members earn gold leadership award level and have one member to be a camp council representative.

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premiere leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Nationally, FFA is comprised of 649,355 members in 7,859 chapters in all 50 states. The Tennessee FFA Association is comprised of 14,084 FFA members in more than 214 high school chapters, seven middle school chapters and eight collegiate chapters.