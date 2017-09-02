Defensive stand preserves 42-40 road win for CU

Cumberland’s defense allowed just 227 yards of offense but had its back against the wall much of the night because of 255 yards of kickoff returns, setting up the Patriots (1-1) with a short field on numerous occasions. The unit forced two field goals and nearly had an interception by Alex Campagne on the final drive, but it was negated by a penalty.

It marked the first win for the Phoenix in Williamsburg since 2001 and the first back-to-back victories for CU in the series since 2000-01.

Huntley completed 13-of-25 passes for 291 yards and added rushing touchdowns of nine and eight yards. Rushin carried eight times for four yards in the contest but posted four one-yard TD runs.

The Phoenix (2-0) led 28-17 at the half but the opening drive of the second period ended with a six-yard punt and the Cumberlands taking over at the eight. Four plays later the Patriots scored.

Shedrick Kirk muffed a punt two possessions later and the Patriots took over at the CU26, but the defense held again and forced a 37-yard field goal from Joe Rose, cutting the lead to 28-27.

The Phoenix finally put together some offense late in the period and scored five plays into the final quarter, with Rushin going the final yard for the score. The Cumberlands then fumbled the ensuing kickoff and David Emanuel recovered the fumble.

Huntley rushed twice, the second one for an eight-yard TD, pushing the lead to 42-27 with 12:26 to play.

The kickoff return and a 15-yard penalty put the Patriots at the CU32. The home team changed quarterbacks and moved 32 yards on 10 plays, with Austin Hatfield carrying the final four yards for the TD.

The Cumberlands took over again with 5:27 remaining and moved inside the 15, but Campagne picked off a pass at the 11 on third down. Pass interference was called, giving the Patriots on first down, and three plays later Hatfield rushed three yards for the TD. After a timeout, Shon Jones was stopped on a jet sweep on the two-point try, preserving the win.

The Patriots got on the board first in the contest after an interception and 22-yard return by Jay Woods, setting up the home team at the CU15. Three plays later Josiah Robbins faked the dive and carried around left end for a five-yard TD run and a 7-0 UC advantage.

Cumberland’s offense finally got untracked late in the opening period, moving 92 yards on 10 plays to tie the game at seven.

Huntley hit Marcus Bryson for a 42-yard completion and three plays later found Kendall Johnson for 36 yards, both down the right sideline. Four plays later Rushin carried the final yard for the score and the contest was all square with 44 seconds left in the period.

The Phoenix defense came up with a fourth-down stop at its down 38 on the ensuing possession for the Patriots. Lorel Morton’s 26-yard catch-and-run and a 15-yard personal foul penalty pushed the ball to the UC13. Huntley carried inside the five and Rushin plunged in from the one for a 14-7 edge for the visitors.

The Patriots answered quickly, with Robbins finding Jalen Smith for a 55-yard TD pass after a Cumberland defensive back fell down. That drive took just three plays and knotted the game at 14.

The Phoenix also scored in a hurry thanks to a 49-yard reception by Denarius Toliver to the UC9. Huntley rushed the final nine yards for the score and a 21-14 CU advantage.

The track meet continued with an 82-yard kickoff return by ones, setting up the home team at the CU12. The Patriots moved to the two, but a busted play pushed them back and Tyler Tate got a big sack on third down. Rose booted a 35-yard field goal, cutting the deficit to 21-17.

The teams traded punts but Cumberland put together a 77-yard drive just before the half, starting with a 12-yard completion to Morton and a 17-yard run by Huntley. On third down he found Ladarius Rodgers for 44 yards to the one and Rushin found the end zone on third down just eight seconds before the break, with CU taking a 28-17 lead to the locker room.

Huntley completed 10 of 17 passes for 239 yards and rushed seven times for 43 yards and one TD in the opening half. Cumberland’s defense allowed just 138 yards of offense to the Patriots, but 209 yards in kickoff returns for UC continued to give the home team good fielding position.

Cumberland will play hot Webber International next week at 1:30 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field, the last home game for four weeks for CU.

Cumberland 42, Cumberlands 40

Cumberland 7 21 0 14—42

Cumberlands 7 10 10 13—40

First quarter

Cumberlands—Josiah Robbins 5 run (Joe Rose kick), 10:21.

Cumberland—Joseph Rushin 1 run (Pablo D. Travecedo kick), :44.

Second quarter

Cumberland—Rushin 1 run (Travecedo kick), 11:10.

Cumberlands—Jalen Smith 55 pass from Robbins (Rose kick), 10:09.

Cumberland—Dezmon Huntley 9 run (Travecedo kick), 8:51.

Cumberlands—Rose 35 FG, 5:42.

Cumberland—Rushin 1 run (Travecedo kick), :08.

Third quarter

Cumberlands—Kevin Claussen 1 run (Rose kick), 9:58.

Cumberlands—Rose 37 FG, 6:01.

Fourth quarter

Cumberland—Rushin 1 run (Travecedo kick), 13:17.

Cumberland—Huntley 8 run (Travecedo kick), 12:26.

Cumberlands—Austin Hatfield 1 run (Rose kick), 7:45.

Cumberlands—Hatfield 3 run (run failed), 1:33.

Team statistics

Cumberland Cumberlands

First downs 18 16

—Rush 7 9

—Pass 9 3

—Penalty 2 1

Rushes-yards 46-132 45-117

Passing yards 291 110

—Comp.-Att.-Int. 13-25-1 11-24-0

Punts-avg. 6-28.0 5-39.0

Penalties-yards 8-59 7-58

Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Cumberland: Dezmon Huntley 15-101, Kris Parker 12-33, Telvin Rucker 3-12, Kimlee North 3-5, Joseph Rushin 8-4, Kendall Johnson 1-2, Team 4-(25). Cumberlands: John Owens 15-70, Shon Jones 6-23, Kevin Claussen 7-14, Austin Hatfield 4-9, Milton Shelton 6-9, Coby Jones 2-3, Josiah Robbins 5-(-11).

PASSING—Cumberland: Dezmon Huntley 13-25-1—291. Cumberlands: Josiah Robbins 9-21-0—100, Coby Jones 2-3-0—10.

RECEIVING—Cumberland: Denarius Toliver 3-70, Lorel Morton 3-41, Marcus Bryson 2-49, Kendall Johnson 2-47, Ladarius Rodgers 1-44, Kimlee North 1-35, Kris Parker 1-5. Cumberlands:Shon Jones 3-14, Jalen Smith 2-61, Hunter Miniard 2-15, Nate Cohen 2-6, Joronnie Hinton 1-10, Austin Ysidro 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.