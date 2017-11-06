Four men sentenced in Honduran heroin trafficking conspiracy

Andrew Morris, 30, of Hendersonville, was sentenced Friday to 120 months in prison. In October, James Whitley, 24, of Nashville, was sentenced to five years in prison and Victor Cardoza, 26, and Diego Hernandez, 31, both of Honduras, were sentenced to 18 months and five years in prison, respectively. Both are subject to deportation at the end of their sentences.

All were indicted in April 2016 and later pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and distribution of heroin.

“Drug traffickers who continue to fuel the opioid epidemic facing this nation will be aggressively sought and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners,” said U.S. Attorney Donald Cochran. “Significant federal prison sentences await those who are convicted of trafficking opioids and there is no parole in the federal system.”

According to court documents, members of the conspiracy used a network of telephone numbers which distributors and users would call and request heroin. A dispatcher would then direct them to specific locations in the Nashville area before sending a person to the area to complete the transaction.

During the investigation and while dismantling the operation, investigators seized more than $10,000, seven vehicles, more than 7.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 6 ounces of heroin and 15 grams of cocaine during the operation.