lhs’ britt shows grit at state meet

Lebanon cross country coach Marc Engle (in hat) points the way for freshman Aiden Britt to finish 12th in the Class AAA boys’ race last Saturday at the Steeplechase in Nashville, finishing the course in 16:25. He is just the second Blue Devil to stand on the podium as a top-15 finisher, joining Clay Hannah, who did so three times in the mid-2000s.