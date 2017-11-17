Fifteen football players earn Academic All-MSC accolades

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.25 grade-point-average to be eligible for the award.

Graduate students Josh Bates and Caleb Limbaugh; seniors Chandler Peeples, Jason Smith and Logan Key; juniors Marcus Bryson, Brian Billingsley, Tyler Tate, Ian Spence; and sophomores Kimlee North, Jacob Stewart, Justin Brown, Brenden Dickens, Ian Hafner and Darius Simple were all recognized by the conference office.

A total of 202 student-athletes from 20 Mid-South football institutions were named Academic All-MSC.