Watertown council discusses possible new sewer codes

Watertown sewer operator Dale Smith brought the preliminary plans to the council.

“This is the sewer use ordinance,” said Smith. “This is where the changes will take place in sewer use ordinance, and I’ve already updated the local limits and protection criteria.”

The plans included several changes to the current city codes that involve the sewer, including changing the types of service lines and putting a box for clean-outs.

Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings asked Smith if he wanted the council to do anything with the proposed plans.

“No. These changes will have to be sent to the state and the state approve it,” said Smith. “If you had any recommendations or want changes to it, now would be a good time to do so because it’s a pain to do.”

The council agreed to look over the plans and talk further about it at the next meeting, which will be Dec. 19.

“If you’ve got any questions or comments, let [Smith] know before the meeting,” said Jennings. “I would hope we would come in on the 19th prepared to vote to send it to the state.”