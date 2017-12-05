WEMA Tractor-trailer fire on I-40 East causes traffic backup Staff Reports • Today at 7:53 PM A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 40 eastbound around mile marker 246 has caused traffic as emergency crews are working to get the fire put out and the roadway cleared. The fire was reported to Wilson County Emergency Management officials around 7:45 p.m. Crews arrived to find the tractor-trailer on fire. It is estimated that the traffic will be clear around 10 p.m. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.