Aug. 29
Batch and Bushel Farmers Market
4 p.m.
The Batch and Bushel Farmers Market will be open Thursday, Aug. 15 and each Thursday through October from 4-7 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. It will feature produce, eggs, flowers, meat, cheese, breads, desserts and more.
Aug. 30
Name That Tune
4 p.m.
Name That Tune presented by County Charities in Cahoots will be held Friday, Aug. 30 at Cahoots Dance Hall & Honkytonk, 427 S. College Street, Lebanon. Doors open at 6 p.m., event starts at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit Sherry's Run, Empower Me Center and Hickory Hill Farms. Tickets available from each charity, at Cahoots or online at eventbrite.com.
Sept. 5
Wilson County Retired Teachers' Association
The Wilson County Retired Teachers' Association will have it first meeting of the membership year, Thursday, Sept. 5. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 7463 Hickory Ridge Rd, Mt. Juliet. Jan Parker, certified personal trainer and aquatic fitness instructor, will present the program. The September community service project is donating Office Max or Kroger gift cards for the Wilson County Civic League Tutoring Program. Pinnacle Bank is sponsoring this meeting. Reservations must be made. Please call 615-218-7058 for further information.
Never Alone
The annual Never Alone event to honor friends and family touched by suicide will be from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at Cumberland University's Baird Chapel. Refreshments will be provided by Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital at 5:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Wilson County Health Council, Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network and Cumberland University.
Sept. 7
Goldwing Road Riders Association (Motorcycle Chapter)
11 a.m.
The next monthly meeting of the Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association (GWRRA) will be September 7, 2019. The group meets at Shoney's Restaurant, 814 S Cumberland St, in Lebanon. Brunch is at 11 a.m. and the meeting starts at noon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with 2 or 3 wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information call Andrew or Debbie Smith @ 615-784-9772.
Sept. 8
Free All Sports Camp
3 p.m.
The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will hold a free All Sports Camp on Sunday, Sept. 8 from 3-5 p.m. for boys and girls ages 7-14. Cumberland University Phoenix players will help with the event. Parents must be present throughout the camp. Register at lebanonwilsonchamber.com/allsports or call 615-444-5503 for more information. Free drink tokens will be given to participating children.
Sept. 9
Homelessness conference: Bridges for Tomorrow...Hope for Today
8:30 a.m.
A conference on homelessness will be Monday, September 9 and Tuesday, September 10 at The Mill in Lebanon. Workshops by local and national experts will be available. The conference starts Monday with registration and breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and a welcome will be given at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $35. To register visit midcumberland.org.
Sept. 14
Sherry's Run
8 a.m.
The 16th annual Sherry's Run 5K Run/Walk will be Saturday, Sept. 14 at 8 a.m. The run supports local organization Sherry's Run that offers support to those affected by cancer. Register or join a team at sherrysrun.org. A volunteer opening prayer will be at 5:30 a.m. Registration will open at 6:30 a.m. The silent auction begins at 7 a.m. and a shotgun starts the race at 8 a.m. Registration is $30 for a participant with no timing chip, $40 for a runner with a timing chip, and $35 for a sleep-in. All registration includes a T-shirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.