Aug. 29
Wilson County Schools meeting
6 p.m.
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet for a regular meeting Monday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. A work session will precede the meeting at 4:30 p.m. The meeting and work session will be at the schools administrative complex, 415 Harding Dr. in Lebanon.
Lebanon City Council work session
6 p.m.
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session Thursday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Sept. 5
Joint Economic & Community Development Executive Committee
7:45 a.m.
The Joint Economic & Community Development Board's Executive Committee will meet Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7:45 a.m. The meeting will be at the JECDB office, 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.