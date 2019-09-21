Monday, Sept. 23
Mt. Juliet City Commission
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee
The city of Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee will meet at 7:30 a.m. in the Town Meeting Hall, city of Lebanon Administration Building.
Health & Welfare/Recreation Committee
The Wilson County Health & Welfare/Recreation Committee will meet at 6 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Joint Economic & Community Development Board Executive Committee
The Joint Economic & Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office located at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, Lebanon.
