Thursday, Sept. 19
Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals
The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 9 a.m. in the County Commission Room of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Lebanon Housing Authority
The board of commissioners of the Lebanon Housing Authority will meet at 4 p.m. at the Upton Heights Administrative Office, followed by commissioner training.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Friday, Sept. 20
The Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet at 10 a.m. in the County Commission Room of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Monday, Sept. 23
Mt. Juliet City Commission
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee
The city of Lebanon Public Services/Transportation Committee will meet at 7:30 a.m. in the Town Meeting Hall, city of Lebanon Administration Building.
Health & Welfare/Recreation Committee
The Wilson County Health & Welfare/Recreation Committee will meet at 6 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.
