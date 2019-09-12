Sept. 16
Wilson County Board of Education
5 p.m.
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive.
Lebanon Special School District Board of Education
5 p.m.
Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at the district's central office, 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Sept. 19
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
6:30 p.m.
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
