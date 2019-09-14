Sept. 14
2nd annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes rodeo
America's toughest sport is displayed with class and Hedrick Rodeo Company is among the many rodeo companies striving to preserve the strong values of our Western heritage and the cowboy way of life. Events begin at 7:30 p.m. at the James E Ward Agricultural Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
Sherry's Run
The 16th annual Sherry's Run 5K Run/Walk will be Saturday, Sept. 14 at 8 a.m. The run supports local organization Sherry's Run that offers support to those affected by cancer. Register or join a team at sherrysrun.org. A volunteer opening prayer will be at 5:30 a.m. Registration will open at 6:30 a.m. The silent auction begins at 7 a.m. and a shotgun starts the race at 8 a.m. Registration is $30 for a participant with no timing chip, $40 for a runner with a timing chip, and $35 for a sleep-in. All registration includes a T-shirt.
Wilson County Republican Party
The Wilson County Republican Party will meet 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Music City Baptist Church, 7104 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet. The speaker this month is Laurie Cardoza Moore, president and producer at Proclaiming Justice to the Nations.
Celebrate Mt. Juliet Day
Celebrate Mt. Juliet Day at Charlie Daniels Park will be Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live performances by Cedar Creek Band and Little Texas, food trucks, Mt. Juliet history walk, cornhole tournament, antique car show, autographed Charlie Daniels fiddle giveaway, and lots of people. The BPAC will host its Annual Walk, Run, & Roll that morning before the other festivities.
Music City Euro Classic Car Show
The first annual Music City Euro Classic is a car show and meet for all European makes and models at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. Doors open at 11 a.m. Go to musiccityeuroclassic.com for more information.
Sept. 17
City of Lebanon Mosquito Spraying
The city of Lebanon plans to do mosquito spot spraying, weather permitting. The make-up date will be Sept. 18.
Sept. 19
American Red Cross Blood Drive
There will be a blood drive from 12:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 214 Castle Heights Avenue.
Sept. 20-21
14th annual Redneck Rumble
Car show and swap meet for pre-1968 hot rods, customs, rats and motorcycles. Wilson County Expo Center, 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, Tennessee. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Sept. 21
Seventh annual Harvest Wine & Cheese
Sponsored by the Wilson County Black History Committee with proceeds going to the restoration of Pickett Chapel, this fundraiser features heavy hor d'oeuvres, sweet treats and music and dancing to The Vantrease Group. Silent auction items will be available for viewing beginning at 6 p.m., with event scheduled for 6:30-10 p.m. at Cumberland University's Baird Chapel. Tickets are $50 each and are available at the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Tables are also available. For more information, call 615-444-9487.
Sept. 22
Celebration Lutheran Church blood drive
Celebration Lutheran Church, 3425 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet, will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.