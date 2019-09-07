Sept. 7
Goldwing Road Riders Association (Motorcycle Chapter)
11 a.m.
The next monthly meeting of the Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association (GWRRA) will be September 7, 2019. The group meets at Shoney's Restaurant, 814 S Cumberland St, in Lebanon. Brunch is at 11 a.m. and the meeting starts at noon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with 2 or 3 wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information call Andrew or Debbie Smith @ 615-784-9772.
Sept. 8
Free All Sports Camp
3 p.m.
The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will hold a free All Sports Camp on Sunday, Sept. 8 from 3-5 p.m. for boys and girls ages 7-14. Cumberland University Phoenix players will help with the event. Parents must be present throughout the camp. Register at lebanonwilsonchamber.com/allsports or call 615-444-5503 for more information. Free drink tokens will be given to participating children.
Sept. 9
Homelessness conference: Bridges for Tomorrow ... Hope for Today
8:30 a.m.
A conference on homelessness will be Monday, September 9 and Tuesday, September 10 at The Mill in Lebanon. Workshops by local and national experts will be available. The conference starts Monday with registration and breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and a welcome will be given at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $35. To register visit midcumberland.org.
Sept. 10
World Suicide Prevention Day Awareness Session & Prayer Vigil
A World Suicide Prevention Day awareness session and prayer vigil will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1655 West Main St. in Lebanon. For more information, contact: Tina Wilke at 615-584-5799.
Sept. 10
The City of Lebanon Retirees
The City of Lebanon Retirees group will hold their next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. Shoney's Restaurantm, 814 South Cumberland Street in Lebanon.Our group is comprised of, and limited to, those people who have retired from the City of Lebanon, Tennessee municipal government. Our group meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month from September to May.
Sept. 14
Sherry's Run
8 a.m.
The 16th annual Sherry's Run 5K Run/Walk will be Saturday, Sept. 14 at 8 a.m. The run supports local organization Sherry's Run that offers support to those affected by cancer. Register or join a team at sherrysrun.org. A volunteer opening prayer will be at 5:30 a.m. Registration will open at 6:30 a.m. The silent auction begins at 7 a.m. and a shotgun starts the race at 8 a.m. Registration is $30 for a participant with no timing chip, $40 for a runner with a timing chip, and $35 for a sleep-in. All registration includes a T-shirt.
