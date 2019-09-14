Editor's Note: The Church Calendar is for notices of special services, events and programs. Listings may be emailed to malexieff@lebanondemocrat.com. The deadline for submissions is noon Thursday.
Dickerson Chapel M.B. Church
Dickerson Chapel M.B. Church, 384 S. Dickerson Chapel Road in Lebanon, will be celebrating its anniversary on Sunday. The 3 p.m. guest will be Pastor Barry Butler and Gladeville Baptist Church.
Maple Hill Church of Christ
This coming Sunday, Sept. 15, Randy Roper, minister at the Edmond church of Christ in Edmond, OK, will be speaking on the subject "Out of Your Way" Mark 2:1-5. All are cordially invited to worship with us at 9 a.m. followed by Bible School for all ages at 10:15 a.m. Maple Hill church of Christ is located at 102 Maple Hill Road next to Publix.
First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church invites you to worship this Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. A new sermon series, "A Gift of Imperfection," began Sept. 8. The church is at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon.
Corinth Church of Christ
There are times when we all desire to do something we know we ought not. We may call it peer-pressure, a moment of weakness or temptation. Join us this Sunday when we discuss how to "Storm Proof" our lives against temptation. Our Bible Study begins at 9 a.m. and worship begins at 10 a.m. The church is at 2205 Corinth Road in Mt. Juliet.
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
The Sunday service of Holy Eucharist begins at 10:30 a.m. with children's sermon and childcare provided. This Sunday, Sept. 15, at 9:15 a.m., the Adult Sunday School class, Epiphany 101, continues to help newcomers connect to our church family and learn more about the Episcopal Church. All are welcomed to attend. Each class is a "one-off" and stands alone. On Sunday, Sept. 22, there will be a potluck luncheon after church. All are welcome. Epiphany is located at 1500 Hickory Ridge Road, Lebanon.
Shop Springs Baptist Church
Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by our worship service at 10:30 a.m. The sermon series we are currently in is "Understanding the Ten Commandments." This Sunday come and hear as we learn more about the 8th commandment: "Thou shalt not steal." The pastor, Bo Irvin, is a native of Nashville. Shop Springs is located at 3022 Sparta Pike in Lebanon, TN.
New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Pastor Paul Hancock's message this week will be "One" based on Luke 15:1-7. The church is located at 7845 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10 a.m.
College Hills Church of Christ
We hope you join us as we continue in our sermon series "Behold Our God." This week's sermon topic is "The Word of God" from Isaiah 40:6-8. Sunday morning worship services at College Hills begin at 8:45 in the Worship Center with classes for all ages to follow. Second Service begins at 11:00 in the Witt Family Life Center Gym. The church is at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.
