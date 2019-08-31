Editor's Note: The Church Calendar is for notices of special services, events and programs. Listings may be emailed to malexieff@lebanondemocrat.com. The deadline for submissions is noon Thursday.
Shop Springs Baptist Church
Join us this Sunday at Shop Springs Baptist Church for our sermon series "Understanding the Ten Commandments." This Sunday come and hear as we learn more about the 7th commandment: "Thou shalt not commit adultery." Worship is at 10:30 a.m. The pastor, Bo Irvin, is a native of Nashville. Shop Springs is located at 3022 Sparta Pike in Lebanon, TN.
Maple Hill Church of Christ
Rob Long, minister at the Maple Hill church of Christ, will be speaking on the subject "Turning the World Upside Down: There's No Other Name" Acts 4:1-2 on Sunday. All are cordially invited to worship with us at 9 a.m. followed by Bible School for all ages at 10:15 a.m. Maple Hill church of Christ is located at 102 Maple Hill Road next to Publix.
First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church invites you to Worship this Sunday at 8:30 and 11 with Sunday school at 9:45. Lead Pastor, the Rev. Ryan Bennett. New Sermon Series: A Gift of Imperfection beginning Sept. 8. First United Methodist Church is located at 415 West Main Street in Lebanon, 615-444-3315. Services are also available on YouTube.
Corinth Church of Christ
Sometimes it just seems that life isn't working well. In those times we sometimes find ourselves in a downward spiral adding problems to our problems. You're invited to join us for Sundays in September when we discuss "How to Make Life Work." Our first lesson is titled "Making Your Words Work." Our Bible Study begins at 9 a.m. and worship begins at 10 a.m. You can find us on Facebook at @corinthcoc.
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
The Rev. Peter Whalen, friend of the church, will lead the service this Sunday, which will include an Anointing for Healing, and preaching from Luke 14. Epiphany is located at 1500 Hickory Ridge Road, Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.