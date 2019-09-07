Editor's Note: The Church Calendar is for notices of special services, events and programs. Listings may be emailed to malexieff@lebanondemocrat.com. The deadline for submissions is noon Thursday.
Corinth Church of Christ
There are times when we all desire to do something we know we ought not. We may call it peer-pressure, a moment of weakness or temptation. Join us this Sunday when we discuss how to "Storm Proof" our lives against temptation. Our Bible Study begins at 9 a.m. and worship begins at 10 a.m. You can find us on Facebook at @corinthcoc.
New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Pastor Paul Hancock's message this week will be "Hard Truth" based on Luke 14:25-33. The church is located at 7845 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. Sunday School begins at 9:00 a.m. followed by worship at 10 a.m. For more information, visit newhopecpchurch.com or call the church office at 615-449-7020.
Maple Hill Church of Christ
This coming Sunday, Sept. 8, Rob Long, mister at the Maple Hill church of Christ, will be speaking on the subject "Living on a Prayer" Acts 4:23-32. All are cordially invited to worship with us at 9:00 AM followed by Bible School for all ages at 10:15 AM. Maple Hill church of Christ is located at 102 Maple Hill Road next to Publix.
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
Today, Saturday, Sept. 7, Mt. Olivet Baptist will host its annual FREE Fish Fest. We invite everyone to join us from 3-7 p.m. for fish, chicken, all the fixins', and the best homemade desserts anywhere. We will also have fun for the whole family: Live Music by the Mercy Road band, inflatables, cotton candy, popcorn, sno-cones, face painting, kidz crafts and more. The church is located at 7463 Hickory Ridge Road in Mt. Juliet.
Shop Springs Baptist Church
Join us this Sunday at Shop Springs Baptist Church for our sermon series "Understanding the Ten Commandments." This Sunday come and hear as we learn more about the Eighth Commandment: "Thou shalt not steal." Worship is at 10:30 a.m. The pastor, Bo Irvin, is a native of Nashville. Shop Springs is located at 3022 Sparta Pike in Lebanon.
Grace Bible Church
Pastor Jared Helms has joined our church as senior pastor. He is a graduate of Southern Baptist Seminary and is currently conducting expository preaching in the book of Philippians. Also, he has started a new series for September at 6 p.m. titled "The Christian in the World." Please come and join us. 255 Franklin Road, Lebanon.
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
This Sunday, Sept. 8, at 9:15 a.m., a new Adult Sunday School class, Epiphany 101, will begin to help newcomers connect to our church family and learn more about the Episcopal Church. After church, Jim Rutledge from St. Mary Magdalene's in Fayetteville and representing the Diocese of Tennessee Cursillo Council will be available to speak to those curious about the next Tennessee Episcopal Cursillo Oct. 3-6 at Dubose Conference Center in Monteagle, Tennessee. Epiphany is located at 1500 Hickory Ridge Road, Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.