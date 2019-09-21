Editor's Note: The Church Calendar is for notices of special services, events and programs. Listings may be emailed to malexieff@lebanondemocrat.com. The deadline for submissions is noon Thursday.
Ramah Baptist Church
Ramah Baptish Church will be celebrating 140 Years of serving God on Sunday. Homecoming dinner will be served after the 11 a.m. morning worship service. Dinner will be from noon until 2 p.m. We will then have a gospel singing starting at 2. Featured singers will be the King's Way Quartet. The church is at 1785 Rocky Branch Road in Watertown.
Maple Hill Church of Christ
This coming Sunday, September 22, Rob Long, minister at the Maple Hill church of Christ, will be speaking on the subject "Fear the Fire," Acts 5:1-11. All are cordially invited to worship with us at 9 a.m. followed by Bible School for all ages at 10:15 a.m. Maple Hill church of Christ is located at 102 Maple Hill Road next to Publix.
College Hills Church of Christ
We hope you join us as we continue in our sermon series "Behold Our God." This week's sermon topic is "The Power of God" from Isaiah 40:9-10. Sunday morning worship services at College Hills begin at 8:45 in the Worship Center with classes for all ages to follow. Second service begins at 11 a.m. in the Witt Family Life Center Gym.
Shop Springs Baptist Church
Tomorrow is the church's fall festival. Come and join us for a fun filled evening that will include a cake walk, bounce house, dunk tank, photo booth, corn hole, face painting, candy corn guessing Jars for a prize, hot dogs, popcorn, cookies and more. The event is from 4-6 p.m. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship service at 10:30 a.m. The sermon series we are currently in is "Understanding the Ten Commandments." This Sunday come and hear as we learn more about the 9th commandment: "Thou shalt not bear false witness." Shop Springs is located at 3022 Sparta Pike in Lebanon.
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
This Sunday's sermon is "Jesus is the Bread of Life." Small Groups begin at 9 a.m. and worship is at 10 a.m. Sunday evenings Discipleship Training is at 5 and evening worship is at 6. The church is located at 7463 Hickory Ridge Road in Mt. Juliet.
Corinth Church of Christ
There are times when we all desire to do something we know we ought not. We may call it peer-pressure, a moment of weakness or temptation. Join us this Sunday when we discuss how to "Storm Proof" our lives against temptation. Our Bible Study begins at 9 a.m. and worship begins at 10 a.m. The church is at 2205 Corinth Road in Mt. Juliet.
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany
The Sunday service of Holy Eucharist begins at 10:30 a.m. with children's sermon and child care provided. On Sunday there will be a potluck luncheon after church. All are welcome. Epiphany is located at 1500 Hickory Ridge Road, Lebanon.
