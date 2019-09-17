Sept. 17
City of Lebanon Mosquito Spraying
The city of Lebanon plans to do mosquito spot spraying, weather permitting. The make-up date will be Sept. 18.
Sept. 19
American Red Cross Blood Drive
There will be a blood drive from 12:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 214 Castle Heights Avenue.
Sept. 20-21
14th annual Redneck Rumble
Car show and swap meet for pre-1968 hot rods, customs, rats and motorcycles. Wilson County Expo Center, 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, Tennessee. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Sept. 21
Seventh annual Harvest Wine & Cheese
Sponsored by the Wilson County Black History Committee with proceeds going to the restoration of Pickett Chapel, this fundraiser features heavy hor d'oeuvres, sweet treats and music and dancing to The Vantrease Group. Silent auction items will be available for viewing beginning at 6 p.m., with event scheduled for 6:30-10 p.m. at Cumberland University's Baird Chapel. Tickets are $50 each and are available at the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Tables are also available. For more information, call 615-444-9487.
Grocery giveaway
Free groceries (including frozen meat, cereal, vegetables, cookies, peanut butter and so much more) Saturday at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Life Church, 3688 TN 109 in Lebanon. Life Church is across the street from the Dollar General Store. This is open to everyone. The groceries will be given away as long as they last.
Sept. 22
Celebration Lutheran Church blood drive
Celebration Lutheran Church, 3425 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet, will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.