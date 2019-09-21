Saturday, Sept. 21
14th annual Redneck Rumble
Car show and swap meet for pre-1968 hot rods, customs, rats and motorcycles. Wilson County Expo Center, 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, Tennessee. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Parklet Day
Residents and visitors are invited to the Lebanon downtown square from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for food, fun, and exhibits as tactile urbanism is demonstrated. Tactical urbanism is a type of low-cost, temporary change to the urbanized environment intended to improve city gathering places.
Seventh annual Harvest Wine & Cheese
Sponsored by the Wilson County Black History Committee with proceeds going to the restoration of Pickett Chapel, this fundraiser features heavy hor d'oeuvres, sweet treats and music and dancing to The Vantrease Group. Silent auction items will be available for viewing beginning at 6 p.m., with event scheduled for 6:30-10 p.m. at Cumberland University's Baird Chapel. Tickets are $50 each and are available at the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Tables are also available. For more information, call 615-444-9487.
Grocery giveaway
Free groceries (including frozen meat, cereal, vegetables, cookies, peanut butter and so much more) Saturday at 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Life Church, 3688 TN 109 in Lebanon. Life Church is across the street from the Dollar General Store. This is open to everyone. The groceries will be given away as long as they last.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Celebration Lutheran Church blood drive
Celebration Lutheran Church, 3425 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet, will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 23
Lebanon Toastmaster Club
The Lebanon Toastmaster Club will hold an open house from 6-7 p.m. at the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP rebecca.allen@crackerbarrel.com to receive a gift bag.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Benefit for JD Foster
There will be a benefit car show at Snow White Drive In, 1714 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Co-sponsored by Snow White and the Loud-N-Obnoxious Cruisers, all makes and models are welcome, even tractors and boats. Registration is from 8 a.m. to noon with awards presented at 3 p.m. Foster is a veteran Lebanon Fire Department firefighter who is recovering from severe injuries suffered in a July 18 motorcycle accident. For more information, contact Amber Phillips at amber.phillips@lebanontn.org.
Saturday, Oct. 19
FBLA Princess Character Breakfast
The Lebanon High School Future Business Leaders of America chapter's annual Princess Character Breakfast is from 9-11 a.m. Tickets are $5 until Oct. 10, and then $10 until the event. Young ladies are encouraged to where their princess dresses to the event, which will be at the Lebanon High School cafeteria. Go to https://osp.osmsinc.com/WilsonTN/BVModules/ProductTemplates/Bvc2013/Product.aspx?productid=EE025-53 to buy tickets and email buchanans@wcschool.com or alsupmon100@wcschools for more information.
