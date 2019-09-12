The Historic Granville 20th Annual Fall Celebration, titled "Memories of the 1960's in a Mayberry Town," on Oct. 5 will feature a day of great fun for all ages with music, quilts, craftsmen and grand opening of the monthlong scarecrow festival.
The town of Granville will take a new face as it becomes A Mayberry Town with Clover Street being turned into Main Street of Mayberry. The states largest scarecrow festival will take on a total new look as scarecrows have been done of all the characters of the "Andy Griffith Show." Each building on Clover Street qill have new signage becoming a building of Mayberry with the Andy Griffith characters being in front of each.
The Fall Celebration on Oct. 5 will have many new features, including 1960s Elvis music by Ken Underwood and by Feelin Groovy Band, a concert by Eddie Crook, and a celebration of 34 years of Evermean Evergreen Clogging Group. Returning events include the Ralph Maddux Memorial Motorcycle Show, Granville Quilt Festival, historic boat rides, Old Time Craftsmen Festival, Jazz on the Cumberland, children rides, craft booths, great food, shoppin and much more.
