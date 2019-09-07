Market Street Church of Christ will be having Youth Day on Sept. 21. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the program begins at 9 a.m.. Brothers Maurice Buchanan, Alex Sircy and Ben Roberts III will be speaking. Topics include: You Think You Know, But Have No Idea-Dealing with Drugs and Sex in Today's Cultures; Does Bullying Others Make Me Feel Better About Myself?; and Youth Mental Health in a Changing World. Lunch will be provided. 502 East Market St.

