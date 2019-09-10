Original Mt. Juliet resident turns 95

One of the original Mt. Juliet families celebrated her 95th birthday on Sunday.
Ms. Ruth and her late husband Harry married in 1949 and moved to Mt. Juliet in 1954 when they opened Harry's Sundries, a pharmacy and ice cream parlor. They were married for 63 years until his death in 2012. Ms. Snodgrass was a nurse at the Dupont plant in Old Hickory along with her husband Harry. Harry met his future wife the Army maneuvers in Mt. Juliet in the 1940s.
