Sept. 5
Joint Economic & Community Development Executive Committee
7:45 a.m.
The Joint Economic & Community Development Board's Executive Committee will meet Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7:45 a.m. The meeting will be at the JECDB office, 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.
Lebanon Airport Commission
4 p.m.
The city of Lebanon Airport Commission will meet Thursday, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport, 200 Aviation Way.
Wilson County Animal Control Committee
5:30 p.m.
The Animal Control Committee will meet Thursday, Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m., in Conference Room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.
Wilson County Steering Committee
6:15 p.m.
The Steering Committee will meet Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6:14 p.m., in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.
Lebanon Budget Committee
6:30 p.m.
The Lebanon Budget Committee will meet Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m., in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.
Sept. 6
Wilson County Road Commission
9 a.m.
The Road Commission will meet Friday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. at the Road Commission office. The Urban Type Public Facilities Board meeting will follow it.
Lebanon Sports Complex Committee
1 p.m.
The city of Lebanon Sports Complex Committee will meet Friday, Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall, City of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Sept. 16
Wilson County Board of Education Regular Meeting
5 p.m.
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive.
