Sept. 16

Wilson County Board of Education

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.

Lebanon Special School District Board of Education

Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the district's central office, 397 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Commission

The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Sept. 17

Lebanon City Council

The City Council will meet at 5:55 p.m. for a public hearing before the regularly scheduled City Council meeting, at 200 N. Castle Heights.

Lebanon City Council

The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 200 N. Castle Heights.

City of Watertown

The City of Watertown will meet at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

Sept. 19

Lebanon Housing Authority

The board of commissioners of the Lebanon Housing Authority will meet at 4 p.m. at the Upton Heights Administrative Office, followed by commissioner training.

Mt. Juliet Planning Commission

The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.