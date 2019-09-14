Sept. 16
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Lebanon Special School District Board of Education
Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the district's central office, 397 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Sept. 17
Lebanon City Council
The City Council will meet at 5:55 p.m. for a public hearing before the regularly scheduled City Council meeting, at 200 N. Castle Heights.
Lebanon City Council
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 200 N. Castle Heights.
City of Watertown
The City of Watertown will meet at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.
Sept. 19
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
