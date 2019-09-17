I may be "jumping the gun" a little bit but we are expecting calls soon. Question from caller: "What is causing this sticky stuff all over my car/truck and lawn furniture? I see this really little small white insect floating in the air and they are making a really big mess."
Well my friend, it is probably a little tiny aphid. It is a small white furry bug that almost looks like they a piece of tiny ash floating in the air. This insect is a small insect but can be seen without magnification. We have them every year or least since the late '90s when they were first identified in Georgia.
They are called Asian wooly hackberry aphids. Big name for such a small insect. If you would like a close-up, look at a hackberry leaf and on the back of the leaf you will see the wooly little bugs. The top of the leaf is usually covered with a black film. The name wooly fits them perfectly.
Aphids are insects that can produce large amounts of a sticky substance referred to as honeydew. The tiny droplets of honeydew fall on leaves and anything below such as bedding plants, outdoor decks, furniture, toys, sidewalks, driveways and/or automobiles. Then a sooty mold will grow on the sugary honeydew and over time turn leaves, bark and the aforementioned items black. Even your car and lawn furniture are not immune.
The leaves are not killed but their ability to produce carbohydrates through photosynthesis is greatly reduced. But, don't worry it is time for the leaves to go through their seasonal changes anyway and the tree will be fine next spring.
Aphid populations vary from year to year and they are hard to predict. The weather is one major factor as is the availability of predators and parasitoids. The Asian multicolored lady beetle, syrphid fly larvae, and parasitoid wasps normally help to keep aphid populations in check.
Asian woolly hackberry aphid populations vary from year to year. They only occur on hackberry and sugarberry trees. Since these are common landscape and forest trees in Tennessee, the Asian woolly hackberry aphid has become a major nuisance pest. Populations had been building since 2001.
It is probably too late to control these aphids this year. The most effective control is imidacloprid which is a systemic insecticide. Next spring, drench around the base of hackberry, sugarberry with imidacloprid. This systemic insecticide will move up into the plant and to the leaves. It should provide season-long control.
For more information, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit our website: extension.tennessee.edu/wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.