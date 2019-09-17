If you live in Tennessee, I would hope that you were raised on collard greens and cornbread. It seems that it is a Southern staple that we have pushed off to the side. My goal is to bring collards back to the front and center, where they belong. Collards are even highlighted on New Year's Day as the dish that brings wealth to the family. I have eaten collards on New Year's Day multiple times and apparently we have been cooking it wrong because the money is just not rolling in.
Collards are a cool season crop that can live through of the winter, considering we have a mild winter. I remember last year actually harvesting collards during a warm January spell. They can be directly sown by broadcasting seeds in fall. In Wilson County, it's best to try and get the seeds sown by the middle of September. They need to be established and growing around 40 days before our first hard freeze. If you are having problems with scattering the seeds too thick, try mixing the seeds with sand and this will help spread them out a bit. Planting them in rows may be better since the leaves can get quite large. You will typically plant them in rows that are 18" apart and sow the seeds in the row a few inches apart. Collards will produce leaves that will be large enough to pick within 50-60 days of planting the seeds.
Most cole crops are heavy feeders and using a fertilizer at the time of planting will help get them off to a good start. Generally, they will need to be fertilized again after about a month with just nitrogen. There are a fair number of cultivars available. The cultivar "Georgia" is the one that has been around the longest and was first released in the late 1800s. Other cultivars that will do well in Tennessee include "Champion," "Flash," and "Top Bunch." If you've never tried growing collards, this is the year to try it!
If you have any questions regarding your vegetables or any other horticultural matter in your garden or lawn, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture UT-TSU Extension Agent, Wilson County at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
