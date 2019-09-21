Church celebrates 170 years

Special guests joined the pastors and members of Barton’s Creek Baptist Church to celebrate the church’s 170th anniversary on Sept. 1. In addition to special music and a slideshow of photos depicting the church’s history, an early-afternoon anniversary service featured guest speakers Bro. Charles McKnight, a former pastor at Barton’s Creek, and Bro. Dave Shelley, director of missions at the Wilson County Baptist Association. The anniversary festivities also included a lunch immediately following the church’s regular morning worship service. Barton’s Creek Baptist Church was founded in April 1849. Forty pastors have served at Barton’s Creek during its 170-year history. The church is located at 1530 Bartons Creek Road in Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.