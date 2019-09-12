Cumberland University's Ghosts and Goblets event will be held on Oct. 17 in Baird Chapel from 7-10 p.m.
Ghosts and Goblets was created in 2015 to celebrate the life of renowned CU history professor Monty Pope, who long ago began ghost tours of CU as a way to entertain and educate his students on the unique past of the campu, according to a news release from the university.
"I am looking forward to a great turnout of Monty's former students, friends and family," said Pace Pope, Monty's wife and longtime CU international admissions liaison, in the release. "It's going to be a very spooky time!"
Monty and Pace's sons, John and Spencer, their wives, Traci and Kristi, and Monty's sister, Brenda, will be hosting the event alongside Pace and CU.
"This is a great event that everyone in the CU and Lebanon community can enjoy and support," said Courtney Vick, senior director of annual giving and alumni, in the release. "It also gives former students and colleagues the opportunity to show their respect and appreciation for the gifted and popular teacher, who was constantly dedicated to them in and outside of the classroom."
The night will include a whiskey tasting sponsored by Market Basket, a wide array of hors d'oeuvres and a campus ghost tour led by CU history professor Natalie Inman. Guests are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes or fall casual attire.
All funds raised from the event will go to support the Monty and Pace Pope Scholarship for history and international students and the Monty Pope lecture series on Jacksonian America.
