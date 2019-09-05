The Goodwill Career Solutions center at 1985 Providence West Parkway in Mt. Juliet will host a job fair from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday for 10 employers seeking to fill more than 100 positions in Wilson, Davidson and Rutherford counties.
Employers include Graphic Packaging International, Middle Tennessee Mental Health Hospital, Geodis, TA Staffing, Randstad, Community Options, Whelan Security, AECE Building Services, GardaWorld and Goodwill. Openings include manager, office administrator, donation attendant, light industrial, hospitality, forklift, janitorial, stocker and other positions. Rates of pay reach $16 per hour.
Representatives from these companies will be on-site and interviews are possible, so job-seekers should dress for success. Job candidates are encouraged to bring a resume, photo ID and their Social Security card or birth certificate.
The Goodwill Career Solutions center in Mt. Juliet now hosts job fairs on the second Tuesday of each month. More information on job fairs and job training can be obtained by calling 615-288-2389 or visiting www.giveit2goodwill.org/careersolutions.
