Zaxby's in Lebanon recently presented a $2,500 check to the Sherry's Run organization from their recent fundraiser at the restaurant.
"One of the exciting things about doing the Sherry's Run fundraiser is that it gives everyone in the community the opportunity to participate and give back to this amazing organization that does so much to help people in our community who are battling cancer," said Bonnie Ryan, co-owner of the restaurant, in a news release. "Even if people couldn't participate in the Sherry's Run 5K Run/Walk event, they could participate by purchasing lunch or dinner knowing that 10% of their purchase is going to help this great organization."
Ryan co-owns Zaxby's with her brother, Lee Oliver.
The Sherry's Run organization said it was grateful for the support Zaxby's and other local businesses, which enables the organization to give hope and ease the burden of some expenses while patients are fighting cancer.
To learn more about the Sherry's Run organization, please call 615-925-2592. To refer someone for assistance, please call 615-925-9932 or visit www.sherrysrun.org. To make a donation to Sherry's Run, visit www.sherrysrun.org or mail donations to Sherry's Run, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088-0008.
