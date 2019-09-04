The following pets are available for adoption at New Leash on Life.
Peridot is a pure gem! He came to New Leash on Life with a group of dogs from an over-crowded situation and now he's looking to be reborn into your family. Peridot is a 3-year-old tan Chihuahua mix that weighs just over 5 pounds. He may seem a little shy at first but he actually enjoys getting his "human time". We discovered Peridot has a molera or a "soft spot" in his head which is generally not considered abnormal in the Chihuahua breed. That means no jumping off high furniture, rough play fighting with other larger dogs that might accidentally play bite the head, and you would want to use caution when he is in the presence of children who may want to pick him up and play too rough with him. A Chihuahua is a little dog! They belong in the home, at their person's side, receiving all the love they deserve. With or without a molera, a healthy Chihuahua that is loved and given proper veterinary care can live well into its teens as an irresistible member of the family. Peri is neutered, micro-chipped, current on vaccines, and can be adopted for $150. Are you ready to make this irresistible little gem part of your family? **All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside-especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a "tie out" or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced-in yard. ** (Pet ID D19-187)
Alexandrite is a pure gem! He came to New Leash on Life with a group of dogs from an over-crowded situation and now he's looking to be reborn into your family. Alex is a 3-year-old red & black Chihuahua mix who weighs about 9 pounds. He is a bit shy and may need time to warm up and adjust to his new environment but with patience, this sweet little guy will get used to his new surroundings and bond to you. If you currently have a dog, we invite you to bring it when you come to meet Alex. Our staff is experienced in introducing new dogs. Alexandrite is neutered, micro-chipped, and current on vaccines. You can meet Alex at the New Leash Pet Adoption Center and adopt him into your home for $150. Alex may take some time to come around, but his friendship will be well worth it. **All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside-especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a "tie out" or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced-in yard. ** (Pet ID D19-189)
Oh Pumpkin, you are one good-looking girl! Pumpkin is a 1-year-old Tabico. That's what we call a Tabby/Calico mix. Don't you just love that! We're not entirely certain, but we think she may have been hit by Cupid's arrow. She is such a love bug! She loves to cuddle and get as much attention as she can. Pumpkin is still young and is full of playful kitten-like energy and ready for fun. She is litterbox trained, spayed, micro-chipped, and current on vaccines. You can come meet this precious girl and adopt her into your family for $50. Pumpkin is happy wherever she is but she'd be happiest in your home. ** Adoption Center Policy: All cats must be INDOOR ONLY and shall NOT be declawed. ** (Pet ID C19-252)
Smokey ain't no bandit and she certainly isn't a bear. Smokey is a beautiful gray Tabby who was born in November of 2018. She came to New Leash on Life in search of her fur-ever home. Smokey comes off a wee bit shy, however, she loves getting attention so she warms up quickly. It probably won't take her long to bond with at least one member of the family. Smokey is litterbox trained, spayed, micro-chipped, and current on vaccines. You can meet this great gal at the New Leash Pet Adoption Center and adopt her into your home for $75. ** Adoption Center Policy: All cats must be INDOOR ONLY and shall NOT be declawed. ** (Pet ID C19-132)
Special event
Calling all Pooches, Pup, Dogs, and Mutts! Are you ready for a family-friendly event that is fun for everyone, especially your dog…then mark your calendar for Saturday, Sep. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The second annual Pooch Pool Party 2019 will be held at Nashville Shores in Hermitage and will benefit New Leash on Life. Nashville Shores is opening its gates and allowing folks to bring their dogs to the Wave Pool for a Dog Only Swim Day. The event also includes vendors and booths. Proof of current rabies vaccinations is required prior to entering the park. To learn more and to purchase tickets online go to https://www.nashvilleshores.com/pooch-pool-party/
Peridot, Alexandrite, Pumpkin, Smokey, and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life's Adoption Center, located at 507 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The Adoption Center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. We are closed on Sunday and Monday. Please also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of our wonderful kitties available for adoption. We also have dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for us on Facebook and visit our website at http://www.newleashonline.org.
The following pet is available for adoption from Mt. Juliet Animal Care & Control
Meet Dennis! He is a 2-year-old beagle boxer mix who came to the shelter as a stray. He is very playful and is such a sweet boy! He is silly and smart. His adoption fee is $25 plus the cost of his neuter. Please call the shelter at 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment to meet Dennis, or come during open hours Tuesday-Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Mt. Juliet Animal Care & Control,115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
The following pets are available for adoption from Country K-9 Rescue.
Meet our littlest rescues -- Diva and Bluegee, two tiny-but-mighty chihuahuas. These little ladies are 3 and 7 years old -- fully vetted -- and looking for a home together. We don't think they are related but they have lived several years together and we would love to keep them together in a new home. Both are cautious at meeting new people, a bit shy and nervous, but that is fairly common with this small breed in rescue. It will take a few days for them to warm up to strangers but once that happens, they are sweet lap puppies. They are fine with other dogs and don't bother our office kitties. We recommend a home with no small children since little hands and high voices can be scary to them. If you would like to meet the tiny mighties, call the kennel 615-444-8011. We recommend several meetings with them to let everyone get comfortable together.
I got my name -- Honey-Mae -- because I'm a sweet, Southern girl. I'm probably a feist/terrier mix, medium-sized at about 45 lbs. and maybe 9 months old, and, did I mention, very sweet. I get along great with other dogs, I don't bother the silly office cats, and I will follow you around all day. I didn't know much about a leash but I'm learning quickly and even going on walks outside the kennel. Sweet AND smart! Honey-Mae is fully vetted and healthy. For info, contact the kennel 615-444-8011.
Visit Country K-9 Rescue at www.countryk9.petfinder.com.
