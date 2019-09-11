The following pets are available for adoption from Country K-9 Rescue.
Meet our littlest rescues -- Diva and Bluegee, two tiny-but-mighty chihuahuas. These little ladies are 3 and 7 years old -- fully vetted -- and looking for a home together. We don't think they are related but they have lived several years together and we would love to keep them together in a new home. Both are cautious at meeting new people, a bit shy and nervous, but that is fairly common with this small breed in rescue. It will take a few days for them to warm up to strangers but once that happens, they are sweet lap puppies. They are fine with other dogs and don't bother our office kitties. We recommend a home with no small children since little hands and high voices can be scary to them. If you would like to meet the tiny mighties, call the kennel 615-444-8011. We recommend several meetings with them to let everyone get comfortable together.
I got my name -- Honey-Mae -- because I'm a sweet, Southern girl. I'm probably a feist/terrier mix, medium-sized at about 45 lbs. and maybe 9 months old, and, did I mention, very sweet. I get along great with other dogs, I don't bother the silly office cats, and I will follow you around all day. I didn't know much about a leash but I'm learning quickly and even going on walks outside the kennel. Sweet AND smart! Honey-Mae is fully vetted and healthy. For info, contact the kennel 615-444-8011.
Visit Country K-9 Rescue at www.countryk9.petfinder.com.
The following pets are available for adoption from New Leash on Life
Ladies and gentlemen, we'd like to introduce you to…Johnny (Cash), the little Man in Black. Johnny is a spirited 8-year-old, black and white Dachshund mix who weighs a wee bit over 12 pounds. He came to New Leash on Life from a hoarding situation and can't wait to find his furrr-ever home. This spunky young man loves to play with toys, you'll see he has one in all his pictures on our website, and he is always excited to meet new friends. Life is so full of wonders for this little guy! Johnny is neutered, micro-chipped, and current on vaccines. Wouldn't you like to learn more about this awesome little guy? You can by visiting him at New Leash's Pet Adoption Center. His adoption fee is $85. All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside - especially at night and during extreme weather. No dog is allowed to be put on a "tie out" or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced in yard.
With his shaggy hair and his Highwayman good looks, it's no wonder this little guy was given the name Kris. His brother Willy and he came to New Leash on Life from a hoarding situation and they are both looking for their furrr-ever homes. Kris (Kristofferson) is a 5-year-old, black and tan wiry-haired terrier mix who weighs almost 16 pounds. He is a spunky young man, ready to meet everyone who stops by. This sweet boy is neutered, micro-chipped, and current on vaccines. His adoption fee is $150. His hobbies include loving people, playing, loving people, giving kisses, and …. loving people. His favorite activity is … loving people! You really should come meet Kris and while you're there, say hello to brother Willy.
Born in November 2017 and hardly more than a kitten herself, Camille came to the Pet Adoption Center at New Leash on Life with her five little kittens in tow. A shorthaired, dilute Calico, she was in foster care until her kittens were weaned. Now it's time for Camille to be spoiled and loved and in her own furrrr-ever home. Come to the Adoption Center and meet this young lady and make her your purrrr-fect new family member. She'd make such a lovely addition to any home. Adoption Center Policy: All cats must be INDOOR ONLY and shall NOT be declawed.
If you are looking for unconditional love, then your search is over! Sampson has plenty of love to give. Born in May of this year, he, along with the rest of his litter, came into the Pet Adoption Center at New Leash on Life scared and unsure. However, it's amazing what a difference a loving foster home can make. Thanks to one-on-one care and attention, Sampson and his family have grown into confident and secure kittens. And did we mention how beautiful Sampson is with his sleek, black coat? The largest of the group, Sampson weighs almost 5 pounds. His foster mom took good care of the kittens. This sweet young man is litter box trained, neutered, micro-chipped, and has started his kitten vaccines. You can meet Sampson at the PetSmart at Providence in Mt. Juliet. If he's the love you've been searching for, think about adopting him into your home for $75.
Calling all Pooches, Pup, Dogs and Mutts! Are you ready for a family-friendly event that is fun for everyone, especially your dog…then mark your calendar for Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The second annual Pooch Pool Party 2019 will be held at Nashville Shores in Hermitage, TN and will benefit New Leash on Life. Nashville Shores is opening its gates and allowing folks to bring their dogs to the Wave Pool for a Dog Only Swim Day. The event also includes vendors and booths. Proof of current rabies vaccinations is required prior to entering the park. To learn more and to purchase tickets online go to https://www.nashvilleshores.com/pooch-pool-party/
Johnny, Kris, Camille, and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life's Adoption Center, located at 507 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The Adoption Center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. We are closed on Sunday and Monday. Sampson and several other fabulous felines are available for adoption at the Mt Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours. We also have dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for us on Facebook and visit our website at http://www.newleashonline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.