Raffle winner

Rebecca Fowler was the winner of the Red Cross Wilson County Fair Raffle. She won a Red Cross backpack with Red Cross items such as a blanket, emergency car escape tool, first aid kit and insulated cup. Fowler has begun the process to become a Red Cross volunteer.

Submitted photo

