There are an estimated 60 million horses in the world, combining wild and domesticated horses. There are over 350 breeds of ponies and horses which fall into four major groups.
1. Light Horses -- Horses with small bones and thin legs which weigh less than 1,300 pounds. Some examples are: Thoroughbreds, Quarter Horses, Morgans, Arabians, Saddlebreds and Tennessee Walkers.
2. Heavy Horses -- Draft or large horses weighing up to 2,000 pounds. They are strong with large bones and sturdy legs. Some examples are: Percherons, Clydesdale, Shire, Belgian and Suffolk horses.
3. Ponies -- Ponies are not usually larger than 58 inches tall ( 14.2 hands and under) which makes them smaller than a horse. Some examples are: Shetland, Haflinger, Caspian, Fell, Fjord and Chincoteague ponies.
4. Feral Horses -- Horses which are wild or semi-wild. A mustang is an example of a feral horse.
Horse are large creatures beloved by many. Horses can sleep both standing up and lying down. They have the largest eye of all land mammals. Because horse's eyes are located on the side of their head they can see nearly 360 degrees. Domestic horses live about 25 years but the oldest horse is said to have lived 62 years. Those with horses in their care are usually very passionate about their care and work to educate themselves as much as possible about their health and wellbeing.
If you are interested in equipping yourself to know more about the health and welfare of your horse you may want to attend the upcoming Horse Management Field Day offered by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture at the Middle Tennessee Research and Education Center in Spring Hill.
The event scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Sept. 17, is open to horse owners, business operators and equine enthusiasts. Folks are invited to come and learn about different facets of horse management. Topics ranging from equine first aid, emergency care, leg wrapping, disaster preparedness and more will be covered during various hands-on sessions throughout the event.
All ages, including children, and experience levels are welcome to attend. Faculty from UT's Department of Animal Science, UT Extension and the UT College of Veterinary Medicine will be teaching
The event is open to the public and includes dinner. Attendees are encouraged to bring a stethoscope to the field day to use during hands-on sessions.
Cost to attend is $5 for preregistration or $10 the day of the event. Those planning to attend can register online at UTHorse.com or directly through the UTIA Marketplace. Registration can also be mailed to Jennie Ivey at 2506 River Drive, Knoxville, TN 37996. Please make checks payable to the University of Tennessee and include the names of all attendees.
For more information, contact Jennie Ivey at 865-974-3157 or by email at jzivey@utk.edu.
For more information, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit our website: extension.tennessee.edu/wilson
