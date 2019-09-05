Wilson Bank & Trust campaign raises $20K in supplies for teachers

Wilson Bank & Trust has helped more than 700 area teachers avoid spending money from their own pockets by providing $20,000 in classroom supplies collected this summer.
This year's teacher supply drive, building upon a successful initial campaign last year, allowed customers to make donations at any bank location between early July and mid-August. A $20 donation provided a full bag of supplies for a teacher, which contained items like copy paper, dry erase markers, pencils, glue sticks, tissues and more. Supplies like crayons and markers were also collected during the drive.
On Aug. 17, teachers had the opportunity to stop by offices in every county of the bank's service area to pick up a bag and shop for other free supplies.
"It was a privilege to be able to help educators avoid some out-of-pocket expenses again this year through our teacher supply drive," Wilson Bank & Trust President John McDearman said in a news release. "The spirit of support from our customers, offices and employees was inspiring, and the eagerness to participate shows what a valuable resource our teachers really are in our communities."
During the distribution on pick-up day, teachers could also register in prize drawings. Resulting from those, more than 30 teachers received $100 gift cards to purchase extra supplies on top of what they received in their bags.
In 2018, Wilson Bank & Trust's teacher supply campaign helped about 400 teachers with donated supplies valued around $12,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.