Wilson Central team earns second

The Wilson Central High School FFA Horse Judging Team placed second Tuesday at the state competition at Middle Tennessee State University. Students were required to evaluate six classes of four animals each, both in conformation and performance (with a rider). After making their decisions, which were based upon numerous rules for the variety of classes they could potentially judge, they presented two sets of oral reasons and verbally defended their placings to officials with evidence. There were over 300 competitors and 50 teams from across the state. From left are Simone Allen (6th High Individual), Samantha Calvetti (7th High Individual), Faith Cook, Megan Cartee, Regan Black, Melissa Hessey, Abby Zaffiro, and coach Bonnie Holman.
Submitted photo
