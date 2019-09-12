2019 Wilson County Fair Pageant Winners 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 11 Doll Parade Division II: Winner, Emiline Lilly Hagen (middle); 1st Runner Up, Sydney Clarke (left); 2nd Runner Up, Sophia Snoddy (right). Fair Princess Division II: Winner, Reese Staggs (middle); 1st Runner Up, Callie Drennon (left); 2nd Runner Up, Neely Greer (right). Fair Princess Division IV: Winner, Kayla Donnell (middle); 1st Runner Up, Alyssa Mayberry (left); 2nd Runner Up, Melia Nicole Fuqua (right). Fairest of the Fair: Winner, Amber Logan Agee (middle); 1st Runner Up: Shealeen Otis (second from right); 2nd Runner Up, Jenna Rehm (second from left). Fair Princess Division I: Winner: Cami Dockins (middle); 1st Runner Up, Amelia Jane Turner (left); 2nd Runner Up, Riley Marie Mang (right). King of the Fair Division I: Winner, John Thomas Keller (middle); 1st Runner Up, Israel James Knotts (left); 2nd Runner Up, Gabriel Hall (right). Fair Princess Division III: Winner: Lola Klaire Chappell (middle); 1st Runner Up,Emory Donnan Childers (left); 2nd Runner Up, Kylin Undzis (right). Ms. Wilson County Senoir Tennessee: Winner, Natalie Soule (middle); 1st Runner Up, Karen Haynes (left); 2nd Runner Up, Jean Vaughn (also named Miss Congeniality) (right). King of the Fair Division II: Winner, Lane Ryder McWhirter (middle); 1st Runner Up, Anthony Ensley Hagan III (left); 2nd Runner Up, Landon Wite (right). Doll Parade Division I: Winner, Ansleigh Bell (middle); 1st Runner Up, Brooke Ann Luebbe (left); 2nd Runner Up, Pasleigh Kay Taylor-Pace (right). Ms. Wilson County Fair: Winner: Tammy McCormick (middle); 1st Runner Up, Stephanie Bost (left); 2nd Runner Up, Toni Ann Moss (second from right); Miss Congeniality, Jessica Dodd-Davis (right). Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Here is the final group of winners from the pageants at this year's Wilson County Fair.Photos courtesy of Wilson County Fair Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Current e-Edition Eedition Lebanon Democrat 8 hrs ago 0 Latest News Wilson County Schools' Wright named superintendent of the year Sept. 11 babies turn 18 Mt. Juliet delays decision on allowing employees to carry guns More than 2,000 registered for Sherry's Run Granville gears up for fall celebration Agenda Cumberland men finish 2nd in Memphis Shootout Suicide prayer vigil Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLebanon Police Department investigating fatal shootingOne dead in Monday shooting near LebanonAssault raises questions over Trousdale prison conditionsLebanon might revise noise ordinanceArrest made after mayor receives death threatMan faces charges after morning pursuitEmployee assaulted at Trousdale Turner Correctional CenterCounty approves incentives for logistics centerInez MajorCumberland University hosts 'Never Alone' suicide awareness program Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Sep 14 Veterans Food Pantry Sat, Sep 14, 2019 Sep 16 PORTLAND QUARTERBACK CLUB MEETING Mon, Sep 16, 2019 Online Poll Should the Electoral College be abolished? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Stocks Market Data by TradingView
