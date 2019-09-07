Here are the winners of some of the pageants at this year's Wilson County Fair.
A photographs were not available for the 10-12 Month Boys category, which was won by Townes Cox. First Runner Up was Hendrix Grissim Thompson and 2nd Runner Up was Koen Hunter Jones.
More pageant winners will be published in upcoming editions of the Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.