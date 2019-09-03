CU instructor earns certified nursing educator designation

Cumberland University's Jessica Haynes Barré has earned the designation of Certified Nurse Educator after meeting eligibility criteria and successfully completing a certification examination developed and administered by the National League for Nursing.
Jessica Haynes Barré is an academic nurse educator, family nurse practitioner, and Ph.D. student, according to a news release from the university. She began teaching in the nursing department at Cumberland in 2018, and has been practicing as a family nurse practitioner since 2016. Barré is from Fort Payne, Alabama, and lives in Mount Juliet. She teaches the didactic courses of advanced topics in nursing, pharmacology, and nursing research. She also educates students in the health assessment laboratory, teaching students how to perform physical examinations and how to recognize abnormal findings.
Barré is pursuing a doctorate in nursing at East Tennessee State University, with research interests of patient safety and prevention of medical errors. She has completed a post-master's certificate in nursing education at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She received her master of ccience in nursing from the University of Alabama in Huntsville in 2015 in the family nurse practitioner program and her bachelor of science in nursing at Auburn University in 2011.
Before becoming a nurse practitioner, Barré worked primarily in critical care settings. She began her nursing career at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital working in the medical intensive care unit. She then worked in the home health/hospice setting and in the cardiovascular catheterization laboratory. After moving to the Nashville area, she completed a travel nursing assignment at a Nashville hospital's coronary care unit.
