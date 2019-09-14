Recently, I conducted a little experiment. I Googled "most popular idioms." A photo of Sarah Palin popped up. Stupid spellcheck. So, I changed the "t" to an "m" and resumed my experiment.
When it comes to idioms, I do it. You probably do it. Oprah does it ALL. THE. TIME. We copy and paste inspirational quotes from popular books, devotionals and song lyrics to social media pages, websites or our smartphone wallpaper. Sometimes we do it with no clue if the person we are quoting actually said what we are quoting.
Case in point, a few years ago I read a story about a moving commencement speech American author Kurt Vonnegut had allegedly given to the MIT Class of 1997. It turns out, as lovely as that speech was, it wasn't delivered by Vonnegut. To be fair, he did give a commencement speech, but it was not given to MIT students and is was not the speech about wearing sunscreen that circulated around online.
For at least two years, his "speech" was being shared, emailed or pinned. It took some time for one of those shares to make to a person who actually owned a copy of "Slaughterhouse Five" to say, "Hold up, Pony Boy! This isn't the Kurt I know." And just like that Faberge Organix shampoo commercial -- where that person told two friends, then they told two friends and so on and so on -- soon, we all knew the real story behind the commencement ruse.
How many times does this happen? How many times is a famous poet, playwright, saint, guru or politician credited for something they never actually said? And more importantly, if the quoted person is dead, how will we ever know? Especially, if the quotable was "overheard" during an argument at a small pub in Scotland, a meeting with friends, a yoga session or in a side room off the Oval Office?
This information has been passed down from this person to this person to the other person and eventually makes it to you? What if the third person in this adult version of the telephone game was a wise-ass and changed a couple of words around when it was his time to make sure those gems of wisdom are passed down to the correct people? What if right now Eleanor Roosevelt is shouting from the great beyond, "I don't even drink hot tea! How would I know how hot water makes people stronger?!"
Or Einstein? He's probably wondering why people would take mental health advice from him. He may offer that the definition of insanity isn't repeating the same action over and over and expecting a different result, but rather taking those quizzes on Facebook that show you what century you should live in.
I guess the bottom line is that before you quote a 13th-century Russian war hero, Google it first. Or ask Sarah Palin. She knows all about Russia.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County moms Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. This column is Becky's.
