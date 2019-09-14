We gather together twice a month and we have designated it as a "Share Group." Yes, to be sure you may find many treats, some home- made, some store bought to satisfy our "sweet tooth." We share a common prayer to put us in the right frame of mind. Our number may vary from six to twelve depending on commitments that may divert some from this meeting.
We sit in somewhat of a round circle, since this pattern is open and equal for all to participate. Unfortunately they are almost always attended by women. On occasion we have had a gentleman attend. I fear most men do not like to share, which is not uncommon in several self help groups.
It has been for me an ongoing venture since the early seventies when I became widowed and sought for a place outside of church and family to fit a niche that was empty. I found that widows and widowers had much in common in their everyday life that could be shared. Their feelings of not belonging, of devasting loss and a sense of misplacement.
What ultimately started as a grief group blossomed into a profound awaking in some people that they would not have experienced had they not come forward with need, courage and strength to share what was going on in their lives. It is ongoing until today when our Share Group meets here in Saddlebrook.
The investigation into areas of what lonelines and being alone mean to people according to their own prospective view or attitude is enlightening. We realize how our own situation has a commonality that we readily identify with. Telling our stories brings many of us into the now and what we could do to work through this period of grief. Some people regress, others grow in ways they never new possible.
Being alone affords a person to rediscover themselves and their self worth. No matter the age, the adjustments have to be made and each of us adjust and accept at our own timetable. There are no shortcuts, there is no pill or magic bullet that can hasten the process.
We can help ourselves by our attitude of positive thinking and being refreshed by our faith and good practices, and still the loss is real and felt. Life does go on and how we live it is up to us. The things we can control we take charge of and those we can not we should accept.
Looking back over the years and dealing with the subject of loss has enabled me and others to appreciate life as it is, not as we would like it to be. Sometimes we waste the precious time we have with looking back or looking ahead and miss the moment at hand which could be wonderful since we're absent in the present.
Our group moves at different levels and at different times. We go back in the past to review the good and bad times. We hope for the future for those we love around us but most of all we become a close knit collaboration of people searching for peace and belonging who trust and understand each other. This is what it means to share and find a common denominator with others who are experiencing similiar needs.
Linda Alessi is a retired bank manager, who lives in Lebanon and writes a weekly article about family, friends and memories.
