I confess I have borrowed themes from my pastor from First United Methodist Church in Lebanon. He has been an inspiration in his varied series of sermons this past year. I always come away where he has touched my heart and my conscience.
One Sunday it was about the intrinsic making of a yoke for oxen. The right measurements, made by a master carver and woodworker. The thought process of space and weight and pressure. The fine tuning to make sure it is a perfect fit. The oxen do well with the proper yoke. It is bearable.
So it is with the yoke many of us carry with us during our lifetime. Some are so downtrodden by the weight of it all and seemingly barely can carry it. Sometimes it is health factors, sometimes it is money or personal relationships, sometimes completely out of our control. What makes the journey more easy or comfortable for some and not for others?
Many factors can be present to alleviate the burden. Our attitude whether positive or negative can affect it. Why can some people lift upward from their burden and smile and find joy? Others invariably hang deeper in their trouble and never look up to the heavens.
In life there are no guarantees that each day, year or decade will not bring illness, strife or discontent. How we deal with it will illustrate our fortitude, faith and continued positive attitude. It has been shown that our general well being is off times affected by the way we deal with life's challenges.
I have found throughout my eight decades of life, even in the hardest of times, the deepest of depths things work out. I am now hearing my sentiment uttered by my children who are learning through their own trials and tribulations that things do. Not always as we would like them to, but still in he end it is so.
Look upwards to the heavens and lighten your burden.
