This past month has been a busy and interesting one here in Santa Fe. It never fails to impress what is available to us living in this area. There is something to learn and appreciate if you take advantage of what is offered.
I have been a member of the Newcomers Club for some time and on many occasions have enlisted in the variety of activities it has to offer. Through this group I have made many friends from all over the country and we have become a tapestry of different cultures and experiences. Our unique game club is an offshoot of the Newcomers and our group have become like family. We meet at each other's homes twice a month and enjoy the board games and mind tickling activities we engage in.
In addition, the Newcomers have a wonderful newsletter informing the members of activities, trips, outings and cultural activities proposed for the month. This past month I signed for a tour of the Institute of American Indian Arts. The campus for this school is nearby and accessible. It is open to all Native Americans regardless of where their tribes are located. There are students from Navajo, Comanche, Seminole, Cherokee, Apache etc. Students from Alaska and all other recognized tribal communities are able to attend. In addition students from different parts of the world are welcomed.
This four-year college program has allowed students to expand cultural traditions and tribal heritages in the direction of creativity in the arts, literature, dance, sculpture and painting, photography and other subjects. This program has allowed and encouraged students to build upon their rich heritage and develop a wider scope to develop their skills and instill a sense of value and self-worth.
Many fine artists have emerged from this unique environment. Touring the school grounds revealed the scope of the fine work being done here. Students not only pursue the necessary skills needed to create in their specific areas, but it also enables them to learn and live together with different tribal members and respect each other. It was an interesting experience and rewarding one.
One other fine event was a Japanese Cultural Festival at the convention center. The festivals of Japan are called Matsuri. The Matsuri focus is on the entertainment and opportunity for the community to experience the culture of Japan. The center was a delight of Japanese food, artifacts and various other booths of interest. There were folk dances, martial arts demonstrations, a tea ceremony, ancient archery exhibition, and Taiko drumming.
A highlight was a colorful fashion show of kimonos. An extensive explanation of the different types of apparel with onstage dressing, outfitting a young model in the elaborate kimono and garments was interesting and educational. The bright silk, specially woven and beautiful decorative designs were a treat to see. Each design had meaning with relation to age, beauty, wealth and cultural explanations.
Food booths serving sushi, soups and green tea ice cream and red bean ice cream allowed visitors a small taste of Japan.
This Santa Fe is a microcosm of our world. The variety of people, cultures and diversity should be a model of co-existence with each other regardless of our own personal background or beginning. If only we could learn to live together in a more cohesive manner, exhibit tolerance and respect and preserve whatever is important in our own culture. What a beautiful mosaic it could be!
Linda Alessi is a retired bank manager from Lebanon who writes a weekly column about family, friends and memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.