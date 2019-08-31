As an octogenarian I can look back the many years. I guess at this point in life we have the time to ponder and question what have we accomplished. Many people have achieved fame or notoriety, but I believe the average person who lives to accumulate these years have also gained wisdom and knowledge from life's experiences.
I grew up in a large family of eight childen. The greatest gift my parents gave to us was their devotion to each other. I was the last one to arrive in the family and many of the stories were told to me by my siblings. Their message was loud and clear. There was great love in the family and it carried through to others for two or three generations.
My father was a simple, honest and hard working man. He provided for his family and I never remember being hungry or not having new shoes. I knew my father better than my mother since Momma died when I was eight years old. Stories about Momma related to me by my sisters and brothers were of a loving wife, a caring mother and an outgoing, strong personality. She readily accepted people into her life. She was ill most of my life and so we had little interaction. Most of my memories were bitter sweet.
She could not participate in my life, attending school meetings, take me to church, go shopping and other things little girls share with a mother. This fell to my sister Edith, who was a surrogate mother to me.
My father was a reserved gentleman and his wisdom still guides me today. He encouraged us to learn from people who were smarter than we were. He told us to choose friends carefully. He was respected and admired by all who knew him. We all tried to avoid hurting Poppa by bad behavior, since we hated to see the hurt in his face. Punishment enough was the look he would give us. His moral codes had influenced all of his children.
At this time, in the last decade of my life I realized what we learn from infancy to the grave is how we live and interact with others. We learn from example and we imitate what we have learned.
We were disciplined by our parents and taught right from wrong. We also were taught to apologize and to tell the truth. The basic foundation of who I am today is the result of having parents and family who loved unselfishly, cared for our needs and taught us how to love each other.
God has blessed me to have the life experiences of being loved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.