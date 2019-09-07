From time to time I have the privilege of visiting the home of my friend and colleague, Dr. Bien Samson. Situated at the highest point on the backside of the Bratton Farm, it provides one of the most picturesque views in all of Trousdale County. I was there just a few days back.
As I took in the scene of the rolling Tennessee hills, I could see a bend in the Cumberland River in the distance. Alone with my thoughts, I was reminded of my love for these Tennessee hills. They have been my home for over half a century.
Among them I found my roots in the woods, rivers, creeks, tobacco patches, and hay fields. Surrounded by them I have traveled highways, gravel roads, dirt roads, and cattle paths. For decades I have enjoyed the splendor showcased by these hills with the changing of each season. I have lived to know this old saying is true: "You can take the boy out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the boy."
I stopped by the old home place a few weeks back. It was an unusually hot afternoon. The air was heavy -- the way it feels when rain is coming. As I stood in the front yard surveying the situation; suddenly, I could hear the rain coming. It came as I remembered from my boyhood days, across the hill from the west. There is an element of excitement in hearing the rain coming. "Run for the house!" "Get in the barn!" I've made a few mad dashes in my time.
As I waited for the rain to arrive that afternoon, I remembered how the rain sometimes came from the south. In the distance, beyond Highway 70, I could see the hollow down through which the rain would come. You could see it before you could hear it. It was almost breathtaking. I love these hills.
I was half-grown before my father ever broke down and bought minnows for fishing. In most of the years I remember we seined the creeks in search of "silver backs." In the earliest years, when I waded into a creek barefooted with one end of a seine in my hand, I did so with no small amount of trepidation. I had visions of cottonmouth water moccasins, copperheads and snapping turtles. And everybody knows if a snapping turtle latches onto your toe, how long it will be before he turns loose? Not until the coming of thunder and lightning!
My earliest days of seining minnows were marked with an over abundance of caution. My father, a soft-spoken man, could sometimes not hide his consternation at my seeming lack of skill. Through clenched teeth he would order, "Keep the seine on the bottom!" or "They (the minnows) are getting around you!"
I will admit I was more concerned about being attacked my creek monsters and stepping on broken fruit jars than I was about catching all the minnows. As the years went by, I took to wearing old shoes in the creek. We wore those creeks out along the County House Road. Those creeks tie me further to the hills.
The creeks (my grandmother called them branches) in the Brim Hollow were void of fish. In the late summer they all ran dry. But in the spring and fall I waded those creeks surrounded by high, tree cover hills. As the seasons changed, those hills whispered to me.
Sometimes I can still hear them calling me.
We, who love these Tennessee hills, each have our own stories that endear them to us. We have fished the rivers, waded in the creeks and labored in the fields surrounded by these hills.
They hold within them echoes of the past. They remind us of who we are and from where we have come, and how very fortunate we are.
Hartsville resident Jack McCall is a writer, humorist and motivational speaker.
