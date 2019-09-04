While Mt. Juliet prepares to deploy automated license plate readers in fixed locations, the Lebanon Police Department continues to study the technology.
On Monday, the Mt. Juliet City Commission passed the first reading of an ordinance that will govern the use of the devices. That ordinance limits the amount of time the department can maintain information gathered by the readers.
According to Mt. Juliet Deputy Police Chief Michael Mullins, the city is already deploying demo units on Lebanon Road. They are being used to field test the technology before citywide deployment. The locations of automated license plate readers (ALPRs) are confidential so as not to allow drivers to game the system, he said.
An automated license plate recognition system is defined by law enforcement as at least one stationary, high-speed camera feeding an artificial intelligence that targets license plates, takes their pictures and converts said pictures to digital information.
The Lebanon Police Department currently has two mobile ALPRs, according to spokesman Sgt. PJ Hardy.
"It is technology we have been looking at," he said. "It's something are gong to consider in the future."
The department uses the patrol cars equipped with ALPRs in areas with a large amount of through traffic, such as TN 109 and Interstate 40, Hardy said. The readers can record five pictures of license plates per second, and the data is automatically run through the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and federal Department of Homeland Security databases. If a plate gets a hit in a database, the patrol officer is electronically notified. The technology is particularly handy at finding stolen vehicles, Hardy said.
A couple of factors have kept the department from more aggressively seeking the technology. They include the building of a new headquarters and the fact that the technology is "quite expensive," he said.
Meanwhile, Mt. Juliet is positioning itself to build a network of these cameras. At Monday's meeting, Vice Mayor James Maness proposed an ordinance to address transparency concerns that have proved controversial in other locales. Specifically, it aimed to ensure all captured plate data was only retained on file for 90 days at a time unless the data pertained to a criminal investigation.
Maness said he sponsored the ordinance partly in response to what he characterized as "a gap in state law, as pointed out by the Police Department. They specifically don't cover mobile devices. The way the [state code] is written, it just speaks to fixed devices." His ordinance
see readers/page 6
includes mobile devices in the definition of ALPRs.
It also calls for public notice any time the captured plate data is shared between government agencies or police departments. No medium or platform was specified for how this public notice would be disseminated, but the purpose of the public notice is to address the transparency concerns that have arisen in other cities and states.
"I found about 16 different states have legislation already passed governing these things," Maness said. "Some of these states are allowing I think up to three-and-a-half, four years of retention for people who've done nothing wrong, and I didn't think that was acceptable. There were entities out in Texas that were sharing with over 800 different groups, and when you get up to a number as high as 800, I just personally believe it's hard to keep track of who's got data and what they're doing with it."
Mullins said the 90-day retention period is consistent with state law but that Mt. Juliet police are recommending the period last only a third as long for cloud storage purposes but also more importantly for "not wanting to get tied into a bunch of civil action type of stuff," he said. He alluded to other states in which privacy concerns have sometimes characterized ALPRs as an extension of the so-called deep state.
It was just under five months ago that The Washington Post reported that a judge in Fairfax County, Virginia ordered local police to stop holding photos taken by ALPRs due to "passive use" of that data violating Virginia privacy law. Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union is currently advocating for laws and policies whereby "government must not store data about innocent people" and that drivers have a way to find out if their plates are being monitored in a law enforcement database by way of ALPRs, as outlined in an article titled "You Are Being Tracked" on its website.
Mullins added that ALPRs will take pictures of every license plate they see but that they'll only alert police to images correlating with "hotlist items" such as stolen cars, wanted persons or sex offenders for example. This comes as Mt. Juliet suffers from a rash of vehicle break-ins to which Mullins also briefly referred.
"If you're a registered sex offender, you have to register that with your tag, and that per se isn't necessarily a violation if you're a registered sex offender and following the laws that you have set for you, but it would be an important thing to know if a registered sex offender is pulling into Charlie Daniels Park," Mullins said as an illustration of how police would interact with the system.
New District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele asked during the meeting and was told captured plate data won't be used for ticketing drivers for speeding or other perfunctory traffic violations. The board unanimously voted in favor of the ordinance, which brings it back before the board at its next meeting for a second reading whereupon Mayor Ed Hagerty recommended further "fine tuning."
