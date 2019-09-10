The Tennessee Forage and Grassland Council will hold its annual meeting on November 8, at the UT-TSU Rutherford County Extension Office in Murfreesboro.
"Several emerging issues will highlight this year's program," said Gary Bates, director of the University of Tennessee Beef and Forage Center. "The lineup of speakers is outstanding and should provide for a very interesting day."
Neil Rhodes, professor in the UT Department of Plant Sciences, will be discussing new pasture herbicide technology on the horizon. Lee Gilmore, hay producer from Giles County, will present his techniques for quality hay production. Gilmore was the awarded the top prize in last year's Southeastern Hay Contest. Renata Nave Oaks, assistant professor and forage researcher also with the UT Department of Plant Sciences, will be discussing her research on spring seeding cool-season annuals as an emergency hay crop.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. CST, and the meeting begins at 9 a.m. A $30 registration fee covers the cost of annual membership in the Tennessee Forage and Grassland Council as well as lunch. The meeting will conclude by 3 p.m.
"This meeting is a great opportunity for any farmer who's looking to produce forage and grasses as profitably as possible," said Bates. "This is where Tennessee's top producers will be, and if they can't help you, they'll know the other good producers in your area."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.